Woman hit, killed by car in northeast Austin last week identified by police

One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian along East U.S. 290 in northeast Austin Nov. 10, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car last Wednesday night in northeast Austin.

Police say she was Jennifer MacClintock, 42. The crash happened around 7:39 p.m. in the 7200 block of East U.S. Highway 290. That’s near Berkman and Creekside Drives.

APD says a white 2021 GMC Yukon was traveling west in the right lane when it hit MacClintock. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers, APD says.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.