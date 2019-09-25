Woman hit by car in southeast Austin rushed to the hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in southeast Austin Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the victim was a woman in her 50s. She was hit in the 1800 block of Stassney Lane near Interstate Highway 35 around 9:52 a.m.

She was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Delays are expected in the area as crews are working to clear the scene. Eastbound Stassney Lane is shut down and Capital Metro’s 311 bus route is on a temporary detour until noon. “Stop ID 4331 Stassney & IH 35 will be missed. Please catch the bus at Stassney & Ponciana, ID 2497,” CapMetro tweeted.