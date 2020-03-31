Woman hit and killed by car in east Austin identified by APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 55-year-old woman who was hit by a car and died near the intersection of East 12th Street and Airport Boulevard Friday, March 27 has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Katy Lynn Johnson was attempting to walk across Airport Boulevard when she was hit by a black, 2011 Nissan Altima. The car was traveling south in the outside lane when it hit Johnson in the street in an area “not designated for foot traffic,” according to APD.

Johnson died on the scene. The driver of the car stayed at the scene of the crash

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

This is Austin’s 22nd fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 23 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 14 traffic fatalities. The investigation is still ongoing.