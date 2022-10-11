AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.

Elanna Wilkes was sentenced to life in prison, court records showed. She already had 259 days of jail credit. She was 19 at the time of the murder.

Elanna Wilkes

Wilkes’ attorney shared the following statement with KXAN on her behalf.

“This was a tragic case involving the needless loss of human life. Ms. Wilkes has always accepted and acknowledged the role she played in the circumstances that gave rise to this crime. She is remorseful, and hopeful the decedent’s loved-ones will find peace as they move forward with their lives.”

Cedar Park police said Austin Burroughs was shot and killed in 2019 in the parking lot of his Cedar Park apartment complex in the 2200 block of S. Lakeline Blvd. The car that was seen driving away from the scene was registered to Wilkes.

Wilkes was arrested in connection with the case along with two others, Cornelius Martin and Darius Burdett-Hornsby. According to an arrest affidavit, the three drove in Wilkes’ car to two apartment complexes with the intention of robbing homes and drug dealers.