Woman found dead on U.S. 183, police search for hit-and-run driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the roadway on U.S. Highway 183 last week, and it believes she was hit by a vehicle.

Austin police reported that on July 23 around 1:34 a.m., officers responded to the highway near the 9100 block of Research Boulevard, which is near Burnet Road.

They said their initial investigation shows a pedestrian was in the road for unknown reasons and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

The woman, identified as 43-year-old Sarah Dabadie, was pronounced dead on scene around 1:56 a.m.

APD said the vehicle that hit her did not stop and is unknown at this time. Police responded to the scene after drivers who were passing by saw her after she was hit and called 911.

Austin police said officers are investigating the accident as a “criminal matter.” Anyone with information can call the Austin Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278.