Woman forced into car and sexually assaulted in east Austin, police looking for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman forced into a SUV at knife point was sexually assaulted in east Austin Wednesday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the potential suspect. Police estimate the assault happened between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive near Cameron Road.

Police say the woman was attempting to walk into her apartment when a man forced her into the SUV and drove her to a location near Grand Canyon Drive. The SUV is described as a possibly black, mid 90’s, 2-door Chevrolet Blazer, according to police.

The woman was able to call 9-1-1 when she was eventually released.

The suspect is described as:

Dark-skinned Black male

Approximately 5’9”

Slim build

Clean shaven with a flat top style haircut

Unknown clothing

He spoke both English and Spanish

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call APD Sex Crimes at 512-974-5095. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.