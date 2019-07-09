Woman displaced, 5 pets killed in south Austin house fire early Tuesday

AFD crews found the house "heavily involved" in fire when they arrived

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early morning house fire killed five pets Tuesday in south Austin while the homeowner was at work.

The fire was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Delcrest Avenue, near South Lamar Boulevard and Oltorf Street. Crews knocked out the fire by 2:40 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department says firefighters made an aggressive attack because they assumed the homeowner was inside, in part because there was a car in the driveway. A neighbor got in touch with the homeowner and let officials know she was safe and at work.

AFD said five pets including two dogs, two cats and one bird all perished in the fire. A sixth animal — a cat — is missing and also presumed to have been killed.

There’s no word yet on a cause or the amount of damage done to the home.

Firefighters expect to remain on scene throughout the morning to put out hotspots and investigate.

