Woman dies more than two weeks after being hit by car in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 57-year-old woman died more than two weeks after being hit by a car in south Austin last month.

The Austin Police Department said the accident happened on August 25 around 3:26 a.m. in the 300 block of East Ben White Boulevard.

Initial investigations show Lisa Vann was standing in the road when a dark-colored, four-door sedan hit her, APD said. The driver left the scene.

Vann was taken to South Austin Medical Center, but APD said investigators were notified on Sept. 9 that she died from the injuries she got in the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.