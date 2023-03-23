AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a woman is dead after she called 911 Wednesday night to say she was shot at her east Austin apartment complex.

According to police, the woman called 911 around 9 p.m. from the Fort Branch Apartments on Techni Center Drive.

APD says the woman gave officers enough information for them to find her location.

When officers found her, police say she appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Both APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics tried to save the woman, but she died just before 10:10 p.m., APD says.

Austin Police say no suspects have been detained or identified and this is an isolated incident.

APD says the victim, a Black woman in her late 20s, was the only person inside the apartment and officers have not found a weapon.

If you have information, you should contact the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org.

According to APD, this case is being considered Austin’s 20th homicide of 2023. This is the third homicide investigation APD has begun since Sunday, March 19.

Austin Police said Tuesday a man was arrested and charged with murder and arson after a Sunday night fire at a southeast Austin home.

In the second homicide investigation, police on Wednesday said 20-year-old Jacob Anthony Soto was shot and killed in southeast Austin overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.