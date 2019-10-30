Woman dies after three-vehicle collision at IH 35 frontage road intersection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly woman died following a three-vehicle collision on the frontage road of IH 35 in south Austin earlier this month.

Lydia Quintanilla died on Oct. 17, a week after the crash at the intersection of the frontage road and Stassney Lane. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. on October 10, her 77th birthday.

APD said Quintanilla was the passenger in a white Toyota Sienna van that was involved in a collision with a brown Chevrolet van and a white Nissan Altima.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Toyota was traveling northbound and turning left onto Stassney Lane.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Nissan, who were facing westbound at the light, said their light turned green and proceeded through the intersection.

The Toyota hit the front of the Chevrolet and then the driver’s side of the Nissan, coming to rest on a barrier and with significant front end damage, police said.

Both Quintanilla and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, but Quintanilla died as a result from her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.