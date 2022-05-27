AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died after crashing into an electric pole while on the Interstate 35 service road in north Austin earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department identified the woman as Erika Martinez, 24.

The crash happened around 2:41 a.m. on May 18 in the 11700 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That’s just north of Braker Lane.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash. A witness reported Martinez was going fast and left the roadway. She then crashed into an electric pole, APD said.

Austin-Travis County EMS took Martinez to the hospital, but she died on May 19, according to APD.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.