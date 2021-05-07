Woman dies after crashing into concrete pillar in north Austin in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the woman who died at the hospital after crashing into a concrete pillar in north Austin in April as Vivian Love Garcia, 29.

APD said the crash happened April 30 at about 7:45 p.m. in the 8900 block of Research Boulevard. That’s near Putnam Drive.

The investigation shows the red 2005 Ford Mustang Garcia was driving left the road and hit the pillar. Austin-Travis County EMS took her to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she died from her injuries on May 1, APD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s vehicular homicide unit detectives at 512-974-6873.