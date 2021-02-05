Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near southwest Austin parking garage last week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died after a vehicle struck her near a parking garage in southwest Austin, according to police.

The Austin Police Department reported Friday that Susan Soheili, 62, died from the injuries she suffered after the crash.

The wreck happened on the evening of Jan. 27 near 4604 S. Lamar Blvd. Police said a witness told them that a drive hit Soheili while making a left turn from a parking garage. However, police said the driver “was not aware that she struck anyone at the time of the crash.”

Paramedics took Soheili to St. David’s South Medical Center for further treatment of her injuries. However, police said she died on Jan. 29.

Police are still investigating this case, which is Austin’s seventh fatal traffic crash of the year.

Anyone with information should call the detectives at the Austin Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-6935. People can also submit tips through the Austin Police Department’s mobile app.