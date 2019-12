AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a train in northwest Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the area near the Balcones District Park around 3:15 p.m. A tweet from EMS said Union Pacific called and stopped the train.

First responders are in the area of Dorsett and Duval Roads.

There could be traffic impacted in the area.