Woman dead, man suffers life-threatening injuries after car rolls in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A young woman has died in the second fatal crash on Austin roads within a matter of hours on Sunday.

A man suffered critical, life-threatening injuries after the car rolled over in north Austin on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was found on its roof with the two victims trapped inside at the intersection of West Braker Lane and Burnet Road, EMS said. The incident happened at 8:44 a.m.

Emergency services attempted to rescue them, but the woman, aged in her 20s, died at the scene.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was freed from the car and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center in a life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Investigations are continuing at the scene and drivers in the area have been warned to expect delays.

Earlier on Sunday, another man was killed in a crash at 5600 block of FM 620 at 2:07 a.m., EMS said.