AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from a vehicle in Lake Austin Tuesday morning.

The call came in as a water rescue around 3:45 a.m., according to the Austin Fire Department. The Austin Police Department is investigating the incident as a suspicious death and is planning on holding a briefing. The time of the briefing has not yet been announced.

There was a vehicle in the lake about 20 feet from the edge of the water when AFD arrived on the scene.

CPR was performed on the woman after she was pulled from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene. AFD said she was submerged for more than five minutes.

