AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a man was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk along East Riverside Drive on Friday.

An arrest affidavit showed the driver facing charges is Crystal Dominguez, 30, who was also injured in the Nov. 4 crash. Online court records do not list an attorney for her at this time.

The affidavit said officers responded to the 300 block of E. Riverside Dr. at around 3:22 p.m. for the rollover crash.

When officers got there, they saw a silver Toyota sedan on the north curb line, flipped over and resting on its roof. The part of the road where the crash occurred was a bridge over a greenbelt, the affidavit read.

According to the affidavit, a witness told officers a man and woman were walking westbound on the north curb line of the roadway, and the Toyota was going eastbound in the eastbound lanes.

That’s when the Toyota hit the grassy median and rolled over, sliding on its roof along the sidewalk on the north curb line, the witness told officers.

Crystal Dominguez, 30

Mugshot: Austin Police Department

The Toyota hit both the man and the woman, according to the affidavit

The man, who was lying on the ground, was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.

APD said the man who died in the crash is Jacky Gaschot, 62.

The woman was rescued by the Austin Fire Department and taken to the hospital for her injuries, the affidavit said.

The witness identified Dominguez as the woman who was driving the Toyota, the affidavit stated. She was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The affidavit said officers smelled a “strong odor of alcohol coming from her person” and saw that “her eyes were bloodshot and watery.” The officers also noted in the affidavit Dominguez had “watery, glassy” eyes and “slurred” speech.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 93rd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 96 fatalities this year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 94 fatal crashes resulting in 102 deaths, APD said.