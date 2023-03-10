AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is facing an arson charge for allegedly setting several fires near downtown Austin in February, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ruth Rogmad, 43, was arrested in connection to multiple fires involving a residence, fences, trash cans, and motorcycles, according to the affidavit.

Image of Ruth Rogmad (APD photo)

Around 3 a.m. Feb. 10, the Austin Fire Department responded to reports of multiple fires near the 1000 block of East 2nd Street. Crews found two motorcycles on fire in the area, then found two other fires in a nearby alleyway involving a fence.

The fires were extinguished, but approximately $10,000 in damage was caused.

The next morning, a resident in the 900 block of East 3rd Street reported to AFD that a fire had occurred on their porch during the night and said they had video of it.

Rogmad was seen on surveillance video entering the property through an open gate and using an open flame device to ignite the bottoms of three separate curtains, according to the affidavit. She then left the area and walked eastward, toward the direction where the motorcycle fires occurred.

Surveillance video from a church in the area showed Rogmad walking away from where the motorcycle fires were, which was just off camera, the affidavit said. The glow from the fire was growing as she was walking away, heading eastbound on 2nd Street, according to the affidavit.

Rogmad was seen on another surveillance camera walking through the alley behind the church. The footage captured what she was wearing, which AFD was able to use to identify her.

Rogmad faces a charge of arson, a second-degree felony.