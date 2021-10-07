Woman charged in man’s shooting death stemming from April home invasion in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Wednesday following a man’s death in September, police say. One other suspect is still at large.

Joseph Mathews, 21, was originally shot during a home robbery in April and died last month, according to the Austin Police Department. His death is being considered a homicide.

Tiffany Ruoff, 43, was arrested on a capital murder charge, after both were involved in the April 26 home invasion in the 6200 block of Boxcar Run in south Austin, along with Yoham Delgado, 20.

Police are still searching for Delgado. He’s also charged with capital murder, APD says.

Yoham Delgado, 20 (APD Photo)

APD says the night of April 26, a woman called 911 reporting her boyfriend shot someone trying to break into her house. Officers and EMS found an unresponsive man on the floor of her home when they arrived.

The man appeared to be shot multiple times, APD says, and he was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

After witnesses were interviewed, the investigation was given to the APD aggravated assault unit. APD says detectives found out Mathews, Delgado and Ruoff drove to the home to rob it.

APD says during the home invasion, Mathews was shot by the homeowner. Delgado was arrested that night on a second-degree burglary charge. Ruoff was arrested June 29 on a first-degree burglary charge by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Because Mathews was in critical condition, he was not charged with burglary. The homeowner wasn’t charged for shooting Mathews either, APD says.

On Sept. 19, detectives were alerted Mathews died in hospice care in North Carolina, according to police. On Sept. 22, a medical examiner in North Carolina did an autopsy and found Mathews died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

This week, capital murder warrants were issued for both Delgado and Ruoff. Ruoff was arrested in Hays County Wednesday, and Delgado is still on the loose.

This is being considered as Austin’s 63rd homicide this year. Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the home invasion to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.