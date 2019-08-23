Woman burned after flash fire in east Austin food truck

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being burned in a flash fire inside a food truck in east Austin Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded to the 1500 block of East Sixth Street near the Texas State Cemetary at 7:23 p.m. One woman was burned and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The Austin Fire Department says someone was trying to light a grill when the flames flashed up.

