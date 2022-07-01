AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman at the center of a CLEAR Alert has been found dead, and her husband has been charged in connection with the case, Austin police say.

Yolanda Jaimes, 40, was reported missing in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle around 11:30 p.m. June 24.

Police suspected foul play in her disappearance, and a CLEAR Alert was issued. Police say detectives and crime scene specialists found evidence that a “significant amount” of blood had been cleaned up at her home.

Detectives interviewed Jaimes’ relatives, including her husband, 48-year-old Jose Villa-Denova. According to APD, Villa-Denova was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. He is currently being held at the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Human remains in an “advanced state of decomposition” were found June 28 after an extensive search in collaboration with APD, Travis County Search and Rescue and the Search Dog Network.

The remains were identified by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jaimes on July 1, and the CLEAR Alert was discontinued. Because of the advanced decomposition, the cause and manner of her death are still pending, according to APD.

The department’s Missing Persons Unit continues to investigate what lead to Jaimes’ disappearance and death.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is Austin’s 35th homicide of the year.