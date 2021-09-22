Woman arrested on DWI charge after deadly scooter crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested on a DWI charge after police say she hit a person on a scooter with her car earlier this month. The scooter rider died at the scene.

The Austin Police Department said Lee Anne Lafaye Nash, 25, was arrested at the scene of the crash, which happened Sept. 18 just before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Newfield Lane.

Lee Anne Lafaye Nash, 25 (Austin Police Photo)

APD said the preliminary investigation shows a white Chevy, driven by Nash, was going northbound on Newfield while the electric scooter driver was going southbound in the same lane.

The Chevy then hit the scooter, according to APD.

The scooter’s rider was pronounced dead at the scene. That person hasn’t been identified yet.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.