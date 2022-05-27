AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday identified the pedestrian killed in a May 18 crash in north Austin earlier this month.

APD said he was Bobby Owen, 47.

The crash occurred in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. that day.

Sully Perez-Brais, 60 (APD Photo)

Officers responded to the area and found Owen, who died at the scene, according to APD. Officers also found the driver of the car near the scene and arrested her for a failure to stop and render aid charge.

An arrest affidavit shows that driver is Sully Perez-Brais, 60.

The document states Owen was near a CapMetro bus stop. Perez-Brais allegedly ran a red light and got into another crash at the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar before hitting Owen. The crash caused Perez-Brais’ red sedan to cross the median into the southbound lanes and veer toward the bus stop, according to the affidavit.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.