Woman arrested after crashing through APD barricades near downtown protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 25-year-old woman that allegedly drove through an Austin Police Department barricade and hit an APD squad car and EMS vehicle in downtown Austin Sunday morning was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say Alexandra Sabates, 25, drove through several APD barricades near the 1000 block of the Interstate 35 frontage road — the site of protests and demonstrations in downtown Austin — around 12:14 a.m.

Police say the vehicle hit the APD squad car with such force that it “ripped the entire front left wheel assembly off the frame” of the vehicle. Sabates’ vehicle continued on the frontage road and rear-ended a parked EMS vehicle that was on standby, due to the demonstrations in the area.

Sabates’ car hit the EMS vehicle with enough force that it collided with another EMS vehicle. APD says Sabates was in the driver seat of the vehicle being evaluated by paramedics when police responded to the crash.

Sabates told police she didn’t see the barricades at 11th Street as she was turning on to the southbound I-35 frontage road. She told police she was on her way home to New Braunfels after visiting two pool halls and drinking one beer earlier in the night, the affidavit says.