Woman arrested after allegedly firing gun in south Austin parking lot during cell phone dispute

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on charges of deadly conduct after allegedly firing a gun in a Walmart parking lot near the Austin Independent School District headquarters in south Austin on Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told Austin police he was walking toward the store when he heard a couple arguing nearby. The witness said he saw a woman pointing a gun toward the inside of an open car door that was parked about three feet away from her. Then, the witness said he heard a gunshot, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the witness saw the car drive away after the gunshot and a woman walking toward the parking lot exit. At that time, the witness heard another gunshot.

An Austin ISD police officer said in the affidavit he heard several gunshots while inside AISD headquarters. Over radio, the AISD officer confirmed the incident to Austin police. He said he could see a woman walking toward a Murphy’s Gas Station near the Walmart, located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard, the affidavit says.

Once in custody, the woman, identified as Angela Marie Gonzales, told police the argument started after her boyfriend asked to see her cell phone to see who she was talking to, the affidavit says. Gonzales told police she asked for the phone’s return, but the boyfriend refused, prompting her to fire a gunshot into the ground near him to “let him know she wasn’t afraid of him.”

According to the affidavit, Gonzales told police she fired at the ground every time and wasn’t trying to injure or threaten the man. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gonzales is in custody at Travis County jail.