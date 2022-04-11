AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman was arrested after she was accused of hitting at least three teens in the head with a chair during what was described as a “riot” at a basketball game, according to court documents.

Nariah Gibbs, 19, faces charges of injury to a child (two counts), a third-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (one count), a second-degree felony, an arrest affidavit stated. No attorney was listed for her through online records.

She attended a basketball game at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy Saturday evening, where it was reported a fight broke out amongst about 40 to 60 people, including basketball players, the affidavit said.

Nariah Gibbs, 19 (APD Photo)

“Approximately 60 people were yelling and screaming in different parts of the gyms as I attempted to determine if people were hurt,” a responding Travis County deputy wrote in court documents.

A 15-year-old player and his parents stated the teen was hit multiple times in the head with a chair, according to the affidavit. They directed law enforcement to a woman, later identified as Gibbs. She was detained without incident.

The affidavit said it was found Gibbs also allegedly hit two others, both 14 years old, in the head “with a tan-colored folding chair.” Written statements gathered on scene as well as statements from other parents and players described Gibbs as the one throwing chairs and hitting people.

St. Michael’s released a statement about the incident Saturday, saying no students, parents or staff from its academy was involved, as the games were managed by a third-party that leases space for these types of athletic events.

“We have been made aware by our security personnel of an incident that occurred earlier today, Saturday, April 9, at a practice gym on our campus. This incident did not involve any students, parents, or staff from the St. Michael’s community. The altercation involved spectators at an athletic event managed by a third party, which leases the facility for camps, leagues, and sports academies,” the statement read, in part.