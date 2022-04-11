AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman was arrested after she was accused of hitting at least three teens in the head with a chair during what was described as a “riot” at a basketball game, according to court documents.
Nariah Gibbs, 19, faces charges of injury to a child (two counts), a third-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (one count), a second-degree felony, an arrest affidavit stated. No attorney was listed for her through online records.
She attended a basketball game at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy Saturday evening, where it was reported a fight broke out amongst about 40 to 60 people, including basketball players, the affidavit said.
“Approximately 60 people were yelling and screaming in different parts of the gyms as I attempted to determine if people were hurt,” a responding Travis County deputy wrote in court documents.
A 15-year-old player and his parents stated the teen was hit multiple times in the head with a chair, according to the affidavit. They directed law enforcement to a woman, later identified as Gibbs. She was detained without incident.
The affidavit said it was found Gibbs also allegedly hit two others, both 14 years old, in the head “with a tan-colored folding chair.” Written statements gathered on scene as well as statements from other parents and players described Gibbs as the one throwing chairs and hitting people.
St. Michael’s released a statement about the incident Saturday, saying no students, parents or staff from its academy was involved, as the games were managed by a third-party that leases space for these types of athletic events.
“We have been made aware by our security personnel of an incident that occurred earlier today, Saturday, April 9, at a practice gym on our campus. This incident did not involve any students, parents, or staff from the St. Michael’s community. The altercation involved spectators at an athletic event managed by a third party, which leases the facility for camps, leagues, and sports academies,” the statement read, in part.