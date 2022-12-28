AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning in south Austin.

Austin police officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the shooting in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

Officers found a man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, with three gunshot wounds to his chest. They said they began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.

He made it to a neighbor’s porch while attempting to call for help, police said. Spaeth was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Spaeth’s wife, Trine Spaeth shot him multiple times. She was located a few houses away, still in possession of a pistol, according to police.

Trine Spaeth is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Investigators have not yet shared the motive for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 71st homicide of 2022.