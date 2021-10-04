Woman around 70 years old killed crossing road in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An approximately 70-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in southeast Austin Friday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police didn’t identify the woman who they say was crossing East Riverside Drive near Frontier Valley Drive when she was hit by a car around 8:55 p.m. Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m., police say. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

APD says this is Austin’s 88th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 95 fatalities. Last year at this time, there were 64 fatal crashes resulting in 69 fatalities.

Anyone with information can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

