Austin police detectives are looking for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man (APD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit requested help identifying a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man Oct. 12 near the 11800 block of Domain Blvd.

APD said the woman was seen on surveillance footage having dinner with a person of interest, a man, at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille at The Domain at approximately 9 p.m.

APD said the footage then showed the suspect and person of interest separate, and she approached two different men and asked one of them to buy her a glass of wine. The woman then agreed to leave for a drink with one of the men.

“Once they got to the victim’s home, the woman allegedly slipped a drug into his beverage,” APD said. “When the victim became violently ill, the woman stole a firearm and several pieces of high-end jewelry.”

The suspect was described as a white woman between the age of 35 and 40 with dyed shoulder-length blonde hair. Police said she was last seen wearing designer jeans, a T-shirt and white-rimmed glasses.

APD said the suspect claimed to be from the Dallas area, and she may go by “Nikki.”

Officials described the suspect’s vehicle as a white, midsized, late-model Mercedes sedan.

APD said the victim was offering a reward for information that results in an arrest.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding this incident call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. APD said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.