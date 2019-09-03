Woman accused of assaulting Whole Foods security officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a woman accused of punching and scratching a security officer at the North Lamar Boulevard Whole Foods on Aug. 30.

According to the arrest warrant, Stacey Collins, 38, assaulted a security guard of the grocery store when he tried to remove her from the store and keep her away from customers.

The security officer says that Collins originally entered the store and was bothering customers, screaming and flailing her arms. According to the warrant, she also threw a wet floor sign at a store employee.

The officer says that when Collins was asked to give him a six-pack of beer back, she approached a group of customers. The officer says he blocked her from them and that Collins then punched him in the stomach with both of her fists.

He also says he had a red scratch on the side of his neck.

Once arrested, Collins would not identify herself to police, police say.

She is charged with third-degree felony assault on a security officer and failure to identify. Her bond is $7,500.