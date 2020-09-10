Woman accused in downtown Austin stabbings found incompetent to stand trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who allegedly stabbed multiple people downtown Austin in January will not go to trial in June, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The DA said Raeshala Morris was found incompetent to stand trial and is “pending restoration to competency via treatment.” Morris was identified as experiencing homelessness and mental illness.

Morris confessed to stabbing five people in late January. On that night, officers were approached three separate times by people who were attacked by Morris, Austin police reported at the time. One group of women told an officer a woman struck their friend in the back of the head as they passed by her on 6th Street. The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for a large laceration on the back of her head and paralysis on her right side, police said.

About 40 minutes after the first incident, a woman on the 500 block of East 6th Street flagged an officer and said she was hit in the back of her head with a solid object as she was sitting on the sidewalk outside Burnside’s Tavern, police said previously. The victim identified her assailant as Morris, who frequently hung around the business she worked in downtown. Officers responded to a call on the corner of East 6th Street and Red River Street where they found a third woman with stab wounds on her shoulders and wrist, according to officers.

Using Austin Police Department Halo cameras, officers tracked Morris back to Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and took her into custody.

Experts previously said Morris might not have gotten the help she needed in her prior criminal cases in the state of Texas.