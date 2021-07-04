Woman, 2-year-old boy shot in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 2-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were shot in north Austin Sunday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

The adult woman has serious injuries and the child has non-life threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

Police say the call initially came in as a robbery in the 9900 block of Quail Boulevard, which is the Country Place Apartments, around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown black man. He remains at large as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

