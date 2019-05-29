Without a special session, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed, unregulated
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- In September, the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners will be abolished. This comes after state lawmakers left town without continuing the board through what's known as the "sunset process," an every-decade review and reform process of state agencies.
According to a statement from the state board Wednesday, "all requirements of the plumbing license law will cease to apply" in September as well.
To change this, Governor Greg Abbott would need to call a special session, although he signaled at the end of the legislative session, that ended Monday, that would not happen.
A bill that would have transferred the board to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (Senate Bill 621) failed to pass.
Beginning on September 1, the state will not issue any new plumbing licenses or renew old one. After that, the state board confirms they will no longer accept applications to take the Tradesman Plumber-Limited, Journeyman Plumber, Master Plumber, and Plumbing Inspector exams. Plumbers who already are registered for these exams can ask for a refund.
Beginning September, someone does not need a license to plumb in Texas.
Look for more of this story on KXAN News at 6 pm. You can also follow @PhilPrazan on twitter for news on state and national government and politics.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight
Austin (KXAN) -- A judge will continue hearing arguments Wednesday in a case brought forth by local governments and property owners who oppose the intended route of a natural gas pipeline through the Hill Country.
In a Travis County Court Room, Judge Lora J. Livingston is expected to hear two more witnesses brought forward by the defendants in this case: the pipeline company Kinder Morgan and the Texas Railroad Commission.
The plaintiffs — the City of Kyle, Hays County and three landowners — brought forward all their witnesses at a hearing Tuesday. These parties have expressed concerns about the safety, environmental and economic repercussions of the Permian Highway Pipeline project. They object to the way Kinder Morgan set the route for the pipeline before seeking public input.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beto O'Rourke 2nd democratic candidate to create immigration plan, calls for pathway to citizenship
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping immigration plan to seek a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 11 million people in the country illegally, deploy thousands of immigration lawyers to the southern border to help with asylum cases and earmark $5 billion to bolster the rule of law in Central America.
The former Texas congressman becomes just the second major candidate in the packed field of Democratic presidential hopefuls to offer a comprehensive immigration proposal, even though the U.S.-Mexico border and the thousands of people streaming across it illegally have dominated headlines and U.S. policy discussions for months.
Other policy goals - including plans to slash carbon emissions nationwide to combat climate change and extend universal health care coverage - have overshadowed immigration, despite President Donald Trump fixating on calls for tightening border security and extending a wall along the border, seeing both as winning issues for himself and the Republican Party heading into 2020.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Affidavit reveals new information about suspect in 2 north Austin home invasions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested 22-year-old David Cardenas Friday in connection to two home invasion robberies last week.
The first robbery occurred at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Longspur Boulevard Wednesday, May 22.
The victim told police she was asleep in her bedroom with her three-year-old daughter when she woke up to a loud sound in her apartment. She said when she went to check she saw a Hispanic man, later identified as Cardenas, standing in her bedroom doorway.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses