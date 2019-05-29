Without a special session, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed, unregulated Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Phil Prazan / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Phil Prazan / KXAN ) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- In September, the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners will be abolished. This comes after state lawmakers left town without continuing the board through what's known as the "sunset process," an every-decade review and reform process of state agencies.

According to a statement from the state board Wednesday, "all requirements of the plumbing license law will cease to apply" in September as well.

To change this, Governor Greg Abbott would need to call a special session, although he signaled at the end of the legislative session, that ended Monday, that would not happen.

A bill that would have transferred the board to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (Senate Bill 621) failed to pass.

Beginning on September 1, the state will not issue any new plumbing licenses or renew old one. After that, the state board confirms they will no longer accept applications to take the Tradesman Plumber-Limited, Journeyman Plumber, Master Plumber, and Plumbing Inspector exams. Plumbers who already are registered for these exams can ask for a refund.

Beginning September, someone does not need a license to plumb in Texas.

