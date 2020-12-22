With winter here, homeless shelters face challenges of keeping population safe, warm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With winter officially here and cold weather ramping up, homeless shelters are the first line of defense against the elements for many people.

But with COVID-19 restrictions in place, are they able to offer shelter to everyone in need?

“Collectively, at all our properties we would house over 500 people a night,” said Lewis Reckline, Salvation Army area commander. “With COVID now we are looking at about 300.”

COVID-19 has caused homeless shelters to rethink how they operate. Reckline says with current restrictions and colder nights ahead, that means not everyone will be able to stay at their facilities.

“We had to make a number of adjustments in order to keep the distance to keep the population safe,” Reckline said.

The Salvation Army will have to turn some clients away because of capacity rules, but they communicate with other shelters to make sure whoever they turn away finds a place to stay warm.

For Amy Price with Front Steps, they have also spaced out beds to keep people safe, but they aren’t seeing long lines to get in the Arch.

“We have seen less people last year, and so far this year on the cold weather shelter nights than we have in previous years,” Price said.

Why are less people showing up?

“Changes to the camping ordinances have allowed people to build slightly more stable campsites because they aren’t having to break them down as frequently,” Price said. “So they are safer and warmer in their encampments than in previous years.”

Both organizations want to make sure that those who need shelter are able to find it during the coldest of nights.

“All of us who work with this population are concerned that people might make a judgment error and stay out on nights that are too cold,” Price said.

Winter clothes and blankets are needed during the winter months. If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army or Front Steps, visit their websites.