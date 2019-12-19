With stipulations, Travis County commissioners grant RV park developers platting exception

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several Hamilton Pool neighbors voiced their opinions, the Travis County Commissioners Court granted permission Tuesday to developers of a proposed RV park to continue their project under certain stipulations.

The Bentree RV Park, set to hold 80 spots for recreational vehicles, has been a hot-button topic for residents who live around Hamilton Pool for months. The development sits less than a mile from the Hamilton Pool Preserve, and people who want to make sure the ecosystem stays in tact have let county commissioners know at several meetings.

The Court took the decision into executive session, and after much discussion, eventually granted the developers a platting exception on the grounds they do the following:

Complete a Travis County-approved groundwater availability study that meets the requirements set forth by the county

Provide site plans to make improvements to Stagecoach Ranch Road to meet county approval, and come at no cost to the county

The court said they would bring the information from the study back for public information and more discussion on the project. Commissioner Gerald Daugherty motioned to grant the exception, and Commissioner Margaret Gomez seconded it.

“In the event something comes up with the groundwater availability finding that is problematic,” Daughtery said, “obviously it would come back to the commissioners court.”

It passed 4-1, with Commissioner Brigid Shea casting the dissenting vote.

“I’ve had concerns about safety,” Shea said, addressing Daugherty. “I feel like I can’t support this,” Shea said. “I still don’t want to put people in harm’s way, and it feels like to me that we are with this project.”