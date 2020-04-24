With one loan secured, Top Notch owner depending on another to reopen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kelly Chappell, co-owner of Top Notch Hamburgers and Galaxy Cafe, says he was able to get a Paycheck Protection Plan loan and can pay his employees through July 5.

But as far as operating costs go, he’s in the process of taking out another loan to cover those.

KXAN is checking in with business who secured PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay afloat, and Chappell says if a larger loan through the Small Business Administration doesn’t come through, “we’ll be looking at a worst case scenario.”

“If the bigger loan comes through, then yes, we can open and survive this,” Chappell said.

Chappell hopes to reopen by May 11.

