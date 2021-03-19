With new guidance and declining COVID-19 case totals, what will major fall events look like in Central Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On what would typically be one of the biggest nights for South by Southwest concerts, this year, the virtual sights and sounds completely changed the experience.

But that could be different next year.

“Everyone is hoping and hopeful that we will be together in some capacity with people in Austin,” said Katie Perera, conference programmer at SXSW.

Austin Film Festival organizers say they are going live in October, and according to its site, Austin City Limits Music Festival is too. That’s providing a little hope for some companies like LD Systems.

“For ACL we handle all the audio that you see on the stages and the main stages, the lighting, and we work with the artists and designers,” said Tony Carey, director of Business Development at LD Systems.

Courtesy: LD Systems

The company not only participated in ACL Fest, but also SXSW, Rodeo Austin, COTA-Formula One and larger events like the Super Bowl, Lollapalooza and the Final Four.

He says his industry was the first to shut down in the pandemic, and now one of the last to come back as they wait for a green light for gatherings.

Courtesy: LD Systems

“Our business is entertaining the masses, but there are no mass gatherings… but we also quickly adapted,” Carey said.

They, like many others, are cautiously hopeful with local health leaders’ latest prediction.

“When we look forward to the fall, September, October and November, it seems likely at this stage that events in that kind of time frame will be normal or near normal,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County interim health authority.

The City of Austin has updated guidelines and protocols for indoor and outdoor venues, including: