With limited capacity, Austin Parks and Recreation to hold lottery for summer camps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to think about summer camp, especially since some will have limited space this year.

Austin Parks and Recreation will launch 2021 Summer Camp registration on April 19. This year there are two options, both in-person camps and virtual camps.

The camps will have limited capacity because of COVID-19. All participants and staff will be required to wear a mask and complete daily wellness screenings before entry.

In-person camps will look different, as well. There will be one group or pod of no more than 10 people per room which includes two counselors and eight campers.

“All of our sites will have limited capacity and we are going to be more in pods. So eight kids with two staff will be in a room and they won’t necessarily be mixing with other pods so we can all stay as safe as we can,” said Christa McCarthy with Austin Parks and Recreation.

With limited space there will be a random lottery style registration for anyone looking to sign up. Lottery registration will run from April 19 to May 16.

To register, visit the Austin Parks and Recreation website.