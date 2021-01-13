LIVE: With ICU space on the brink, health officials discuss COVID-19 response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the overflow hospital open at the Austin Convention Center and area intensive care unit space on the brink of being overwhelmed, local health officials are holding their usual weekly COVID-19 videoconference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said on Tuesday he expected area ICU space to run out by Thursday when speaking with Travis County commissioners.

Escott, along with Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden, Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, Interim APH assistant director Cassandra DeLeon and Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett, will be part of the videoconference.

‘We’re gonna run out of teachers’

It may be time for in-person learning to stop, Escott said, calling schools being at high capacities, “a recipe for disaster.”

“We have increased in-person activity in our schools,” Escott said. “We have superintendents reporting that some schools are between 70 and 90% of occupancy… it’s a recipe for outbreaks in our schools.”

Escott said the increased demand for in-person learning compared to the number of teachers who want to teach from home is going to lead to school districts running out of teachers to teach.

Hiccups with APH COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration launch

High demand for APH’s new vaccination pre-registration portal caused some technical difficulties on Wednesday.

Through the tool, people should be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be able to get one right away.

If they are in the Phase 1A or 1B list — which includes healthcare workers, people over 65, and those with chronic medical conditions — they can pre-register right away. Viewers who acted quickly Wednesday morning told KXAN that Austin Public Health has already responded and some are getting vaccinated as early as Thursday.

A portal on the City of Austin’s website allows people to fill out a questionnaire to determine eligibility. If deemed eligible, APH will contact the person to set up an appointment for a vaccine shot. APH stresses that simply filling out the form doesn’t guarantee the person an appointment.

Despite the availability of vaccines, Hayden emphasized that there are not enough doses to go around and that the public should not stop mask wearing and following other health and safety guidelines.

“We simply cannot vaccinate ourselves out of this surge,” Escott reiterated. “Getting out of this surge will require all of us to work hard, make sacrifices and stay home.”

APH reports more than 20,000 people have already pre-registered.

Why are vaccination sites located where they are?

The locations of these sites were intentional, according to Escott.

Austin Public Health has previously noted its intention to ensure equitable access to vaccines for communities of color, those in poverty, and hardest-hit communities.

“[The centers] were designed to be located in those areas,” Escott said. “…Areas that have been incredibly disproportionately impacted.”

APH says these same communities are being prioritized for antibody treatments.

Alternate care site

APH’s alternate care site is now open and taking patients.

“That fact alone — that we are taking patients and we are housing patients in the Convention Center, shows that our hospitals are overwhelmed. That should drive home how serious we are right now with this situation,” said Pickett.

The facility, which was set up over the summer, wasn’t needed until now. This site is intended to only be used for patients who need to be hospitalized but at a lower level of care.

The site is set up to initially take 25 patients, all by way of hospital referrals, but can be configured to take up to 250 in its current footprint or eventually as many as 1,000.

Meanwhile, plans for a mass vaccination site in Austin-Travis County, like the one now operating in Arlington, are set to be announced soon. As of right now, smaller sites in the area are able to administer about 2,000 vaccines per day.

