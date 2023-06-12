AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the summer starts off with a heatwave, public pools are popular places to cool down.

Starting on Monday, all 32 operational pools opened for the season in the City of Austin.

This marks the first time since 2019 that the city has opened all its public pools.

According to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, there are 712 lifeguards staffed while many more are in training.

“We’re really hoping to have around 850 lifeguards this summer,” City of Austin aquatic supervisor Aaron Levine said. “We have training classes going on each week.”

Last summer, less than half of the city’s pools opened at the beginning of June because of a lifeguard shortage.

This year, PARD has seen a significant surge in applications. During the month of May, the department received 35% of their total applications for the entire year.

Levine said much of this can be credited to the city’s summer employee bonus program, aimed at attracting applicants for various part-time positions.

Summer seasonal employees — such as lifeguards and camp counselors — can earn a $20 minimum wage along with being eligible to earn up to $750 in bonuses throughout the summer.

“I don’t want to minimize the twenty dollars an hour minimum wage,” Levine said. “It certainly helps bring kids in and helps us get lifeguards.”

New lifeguards can earn a $400 bonus almost immediately.

In order to do so, they must complete a four-day training course, then work 80 hours.

