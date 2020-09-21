LIVE: With Census deadline looming, Austin leaders make a final push to get everyone counted

Austin (KXAN) — With 10 days remaining until counting for the 2020 Census effort is scheduled to stop, Austin area leaders are making a final push to try and get everyone in the area counted.

State Senator Sarah Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler will participate in this press conference which will happen at 10:00 a.m. on Monday with KXAN reporter Alyssa Goard serving as the pool reporter.

While the Census Bureau announced in April that the end date for counting would be pushed back from July 31 to October 31, the bureau announced in August that all counting efforts would be ending a month early.

That means members of the public have until September 30 to participate.

Austin and Travis County formed a “complete count committee” in April of 2019 (led by Mayor Adler and then-Travis County Judge Eckhardt). The committee said at the time that an area undercount of even 1 percent in 2020 could result in a significant loss of money for the county.

If people don’t fill out the census, the numbers reported result in a distribution of federal services and congressional representation that doesn’t match the population’s needs.

Census data helps to determine where more than $800 billion in federal funding is sent nationwide. Programs impacted include Medicaid, Medicare, highway planning and construction, Section 8 housing, Title 1 grants to local education agencies, the National School Lunch Program, State Children’s Health Insurance and more.

The census is required every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution.