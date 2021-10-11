With a 100% graduation rate, The Ann Richards School for Young Women is setting students up for success

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Founded in 2007, the Ann Richards School for Young Women is the only all-girls public school in the Austin Independent School District.

The school boasts a 100% graduation rate, and when you meet the students, it is easy to see why they are so successful.

“I was able to help my dad build his house with the tools and skills I learned here,” said Lily Koppen, a senior.

Koppen moved to the school in sixth grade, and since then has been learning the skills she will need in college and beyond.

“I have these professional skills that I have been developing since the age of 12,” Koppen said. “In high school you go into a pathway, so engineering, biomed or media tech which are all three pathways that women are underrepresented in.”

Aretxi Castro, a senior as well, said she the school administration has empowered her to push hard to reach her goals.

“I really hope to go into law,” Castro said. “I think the school does an amazing job at empowering women in all sorts of fields.”

Mackenzi Gibbs is just starting her journey at the school. She is in sixth grade, but already has her eyes set on what she will do after college.

“I want to be a lawyer,” Gibbs said.

As part of the 2017 bond program, Ann Richards School received a fully modernized campus at the site of their original facility.

Construction at ARS began in February 2019 and students moved into the new building in January 2021.