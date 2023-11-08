The above video shows KXAN’s top morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A winning $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Austin and purchased by a Cedar Creek resident, according to the Texas Lottery.

The lottery commission said the top prize scratch ticket was purchased at a corner store located at 719 W. William Cannon Drive.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner elected to remain anonymous.

“This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game,” the lottery commission said. “Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.40, including break-even prizes.”