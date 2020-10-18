Wimberley sewing group donates 67 comfort dolls to Austin hospital

Austin

by: Mercedes Gonzales

Sewing Group Donates Comfort Dolls to Austin Hospital10/15/2020

Women With Talent donate 67 comfort dolls to St. David ’ s Children ’ s Hospital (St. David Children Hospital Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group from Wimberley made a significant donation to an Austin hospital for children who are receiving treatment.

Women with Talent, a sewing group from the First Baptist Church Wimberley, donated 67 hand-made comfort dolls to the St. David’s Children’s Hospital in north Austin.

  A First Baptist Church sewing group donates comfort dolls to a North Austin hospital (10/15/2020)
    Comfort dolls can help a young patient as they get medical treatment (St. David's Children's Hospital Photo)
  St. David's Children's Hospital receives a donation of comfort dolls (10/15/2020)
    A First Baptist Church sewing group donates 67 comfort dolls to a North Austin hospital. (St. David's Children's Hospital)

The group created the dolls in a variety of skin tones, and kids who are being treated there are able to personalize the doll by drawing their face, fingers, toes and anything else to make it their own.

According to a release, the comfort dolls are used at the hospital to help children understand the medical procedure they will be getting and helps them navigate their experiences.

