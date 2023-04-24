AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Wilson Capital’s plans for Wilson Tower are moving along, but now call for a significant reduction in height.

The downtown apartment tower’s original plans would have made it the tallest building in all of Texas at 1,035 feet tall, but new plans call for a trimming of floors: from 80 to 45, Wilson Capital President Taylor Wilson said. The developer — which is bringing online thousands new apartments across the metro — returned to the drawing board for its most ambitious project in the area after the city of Austin’s Design Commission did not approve of the high-rise’s original design during a January review.

Add to that the current poor conditions for many commercial real estate developers, and it yields a building pegged for 410 E. Fifth St. that will still be significant to the downtown skyline — but it won’t be a super-tall by this city’s standards.

