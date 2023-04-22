AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

This is the second year Q2 is hosting Willie Nelson’s annual concert. The new tradition started in 2022 after the event was virtual in 2020 and 2021.

Willie Nelson & Family will perform with special guests Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakum, Shakey Graves, Shane Smith & The Saints, Sierra Ferrell, Asleep At The Wheel and Particle Kid, according to a Thursday announcement on Nelson’s Twitter.

Tickets went on sale Friday to Club Luck members. The general public can buy tickets starting Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Premium packages are also available.

Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the July 4 concert will start at 2 p.m.