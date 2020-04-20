Willie Nelson’s ‘Come and Toke It’ aimed to provide ‘cannabis-centric’ entertainment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is 4/20, the day where cannabis aficionados unite, and it wouldn’t be right if Willie Nelson didn’t hold an event to celebrate.

Stay-at-home orders aren’t slowing him down. He will host a music and variety show titled, “Come and Toke It,” live-streamed through the Luck Reunion’s Twitch and Facebook pages.

When does it start? You guessed it, 4:20 p.m.

The show is meant to “bring together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for four hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment,” the website says.

