AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin drivers going southbound on Interstate Highway 35 Sunday night need to be on the lookout for construction between the Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive exits.

Exit 228 for William Cannon Dr. southbound will be closed for two weeks starting Sunday at 8 p.m. so crews can reconstruct the ramp, according to TxDot Austin.

Traffic will need to exit I-35 at Stassney Lane (Exit 229) for efficient access to William Cannon Drive from the southbound side of the interstate.