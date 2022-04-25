AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT response in south Austin caused William Cannon Drive at Interstate 35 to be shut down Monday morning. Austin first responders said William Cannon was being reopened around 8:30 a.m.

A man with a weapon was reported in the area, according to the Austin Police Department.

The Austin Transportation Department said William Cannon at I-35 was closed at about 7:30 a.m. because of the police activity. The Texas Department of Transportation said to take the frontage road as allowed.

Austin-Travis County EMS said its crews helped police at the scene. One patient is being evaluated. The agency said roadways were opening back up.

TxDOT around 9 a.m. also said the area was reopened.

APD should be releasing more information later on Monday.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.