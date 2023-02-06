AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the community calls for accountability, many people are also calling for help.

Dozens have reached out to KXAN asking if the disaster declaration will include direct relief for families, and hundreds have written in about their struggles through the power outages.

“We’re used to taking care of ourselves,” said Paul Hunt of northeast Austin. “And it was really difficult because we couldn’t take care of ourselves.”

The lights are back on at the Hunt residence, but the family had to throw a whole fridge of food out – a bulk order they got delivered ahead of Paul’s wife Sheryl’s scheduled eye surgery. They’re both visually impaired.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s Office said it’s still working out the details of declaration funding, and there’s no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.

On Friday, we asked him and Mayor Kirk Watson if any of the money reimbursed through the disaster declaration could go to people who had to throw out food or were out of work because of the power outages.

“My understanding is that yes that additional funding can help with things like you mentioned and other expenses,” Brown said, who also said additional resources provided through the Central Austin Food Bank will be included in the declaration.

Mayor Kirk Watson added “One other example as I understand it can be used for… if somebody has some personal expenses meaning to their household as a result of needing to reconnect or hire an electrician some of that money can go towards those things as well.”

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent addressed the idea of money going to the utility’s customers as well, similar to the mayor’s sentiments.

“We would like to see some funding go to assisting our customers. We know that – and if you’ve driven around the community – that customers’ houses have been impacted,” she said in a press conference Monday.

When KXAN gets further clarification from the county or city on possible relief funding, we will update this story.